CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On June 11, 2019, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. announced results from an ongoing 52-week Phase 2b dose-ranging, paired liver biopsy study. The results showed reductions in liver fat were minimal and not significant compared to placebo. Nonetheless, CymaBay's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pol Boudes, downplayed these results, stating "[w]hile the reductions in liver fat were minimal, we remain encouraged by the significant improvements in biochemical markers of liver injury that we observed at week 12."



On September 17, 2019, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. announced the Company and Dr. Boudes "mutually agreed" he would cease to be an officer and employee of the Company.



Then, on November 25, 2019, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. announced it was halting the development of Seladelpar "based on initial histological findings observed in the Phase 2b study of seladelpar in NASH."



On December 19, 2019, CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. announced it would terminate 60% of its employees as it explores strategic alternatives, sending the price of its shares sharply lower again. A month later, nearly half of the Company's Board abruptly resigned.



On January 29, 2020, CymbaBay's President and CEO, Sujal Shah, published a letter to shareholders stating that the Company had been "working to assess all potential ways to maximize value for our shareholders, including liquidation, sale, merger, asset acquisitions, and/or continuing development of our internal programs."



