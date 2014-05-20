Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Cymbalta (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering



Cymbalta (Neuropathic Pain) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



Neuropathic pain (NP) is defined as a disorder of the sensorimotor system and is distinctly different from nociceptive pain, which is a consequence of trauma, injury, or inflammation. The main difference between neuropathic and nociceptive pain is the absence of a continuous nociceptive input in neuropathic pain. Although the term neuropathic pain is used to describe a wide range of pain syndromes with varying etiologies, this report focuses on 3 distinct forms of NP: Painful diabetic neuropathy, Postherpetic neuralgia and trigeminal neuralgia. The main classes of drugs used to treat these three neuropathic pain indications include anticonvulsants, antidepressants, opioids and topical treatments. However, despite the availability of multiple pain medications only 50% of patients respond to any given drug and there are numerous the side effects associated particularly with systemically administered drugs, that reduce their tolerability. New treatments will target some key unmet needs in terms of efficacy and tolerability, but opportunities will remain for drugs that can more reliably eradicated NP in targeted patient populations, as well as offering an improved safety profile.



Cymbalta (duloxetine) is an SNRI that was developed by Eli Lilly and was initially approved in the US in August 2004 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD). The drug was later approved for PDN in September 2004. Since then, Eli Lilly has accrued multiple indications for Cymbalta, such as GAD, fibromyalgia, and most recently, for the treatment of chronic musculoskeletal pain, including chronic osteoarthritis pain and chronic low back pain.



Scope



- Overview of Neuropathic pain, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

- Detailed information on Cymbalta including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

- Sales forecast for Cymbalta for the top seven countries from 2012 to 2022.

- Sales information covered for the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan.



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Neuropathic pain

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of Cymbalta performance

- Obtain sales forecast for Cymbalta from 2012-2022 in the top seven countries (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan).



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/155827/cymbalta-neuropathic-pain-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html



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