Cynthia Brian Receives Silver Medal of Achievement in the National 2020 GardenComm Media Awards

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2020 -- Cynthia Brian received the 2020 Media Awards Silver Medal of Achievement for Journalism Newspaper Article, presented by GardenComm: Garden Communicators International.



This national award recognizes individuals and companies who achieve the highest levels of talent and professionalism in garden communications. The 2020 competition had more than 160 entries in the category. Recipients of the Silver Medal represent the top winners who will now compete for best of group in the areas of writing, photography, digital media, broadcast media, publishing and trade.



Cynthia Brian received the Silver Medal of Achievement for her Digging Deep with Goddess Gardener, Cynthia Brian article in the Lamorinda Weekly Newspaper entitled Scary, scary night. "The GardenComm Media Awards showcase the writers, photographers, editors, publishers and trade companies that have pursued excellence in gardening communication," says Becky Heath, past president of GardenComm. "The Media Award winners have been judged by industry experts and show significant distinction and merits that exemplify exceptional work."



Cynthia Brian, known as The Goddess Gardener, has been a columnist for the Lamorinda Weekly Newspaper since 2008 where she writes Digging Deep for the Home section. Besides being a gardening expert, Cynthia is an actor and a New York Times best-selling author of eight books, a producer and host of StarStyle® radio, a lifestyle and media coach, and the Founder and Executive Director of the literacy and positive message charity, Be the Star You Are!®. Her two gardening books include Chicken Soup for the Gardener's Soul and Growing with the Goddess Gardener. Cynthia grew up on a farm where she drove tractor, raised chickens, and worked in the fields to fund her university education. No matter where she travels, she seeks out gardens and country life. "I'm exceedingly honored with this national prestigious award. The California fires have been devastatingly destructive and horrific. To have personally experienced a middle-of-the-night evacuation with fires flaring at my property line, gave me the additional incentive to share my experience and expertise to help others survive future disasters by reducing the threat of fires through appropriate landscape choices," Cynthia recounted. Find out more about Cynthia Brian at https://www.CynthiaBrian.com.



The GardenComm Media Awards program recognizes outstanding writing, photography, graphic design, books, newspaper stories, magazine articles, TV, radio, and works focused on gardening.



About GardenComm

GardenComm, formerly GWA: the Association for Garden Communicators, is an organization of professional communicators in the green industry including book authors, bloggers, staff editors, syndicated columnists, free-lance writers, photographers, speakers, landscape designers, television and radio personalities, consultants, publishers, extension service agents and more. www.gardencomm.org. Read Scary,scary night at https://www.lamorindaweekly.com/archive/issue1318/Digging-Deep-with-Goddess-Gardener-Cynthia-Brian-Scary-scary-night.html