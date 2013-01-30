Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. (Cynvenio) is involved in the development and commercialization of cell isolation technologies for drug development, cancer diagnostics and biomedical research. The company's LiquidBiopsy platform is a rare cell isolation instrument designed to recover circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from the blood draw of patients with adenocarcinoma of the lung, breast, prostate, ovary, pancreas, or in colorectal or urogenital sites, necessary to support downstream molecular analysis including PCR and next generation sequencing. The LiquidBiopsy kits facilitate collection and shipping of patient samples. The company's LiquidBiopsy technology enables physicians and researchers to substantially improve their diagnostic and treatment decisions in real time. Cynvenio is headquartered in Westlake Village, California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
Reasons to Get this Report
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Akonni Biosystems Inc - Product Pipeline Analysis
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- BioSystems International - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Seventh Sense Biosystems Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- Saladax Biomedical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Qiagen N.V. (QIA) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Cepheid (CPHD) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Siemens Healthcare - Product Pipeline Analysis
- bioMerieux S.A. (BIM) - Product Pipeline Analysis