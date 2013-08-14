Cypress Hardwood Provides Unmatched Warranties on Hardwood Floors in Vancouver, BC

Burnaby, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- In many homes, the sign of a house that can be passed down for generations is the presence of the hardwood floor, a high quality, highly durable flooring that is both a fashionable feature of the home and a serious advantage for keeping clean and well presented. Where carpets wear out, hardwood has the benefit of being able to be walked upon for decades without ever losing its charm. Cypress Hardwood Flooring is a company in British Columbia so confident in their hardwood floors that they have now given them a twenty five to fifty year warranty in addition to a lifetime installation warranty.



The company, who has offered hardwood flooring in Vancouver, BC for over eighteen years, began to expand their range of services. They hired skilled workers and trained them into becoming quality craftsmen. These craftsman who do hardwood floor installation in Vancouver BC were later integrated into the company as a whole. Offering hardwood floors in thirty different species of wood, their variety and quality are superb. Whether bamboo or Tasmanian oak, Cypress Hardwood Flooring customers will have the peace of mind that they are being well taken care of.



A spokesperson for Cypress Hardwood explained, “We are one of the most trusted names in the industry with eighteen years of experience, so customers know that when we make a commitment we stick to it. Hardwood floors are chosen by customers because they will last for generations, which is why we are happy to provide a twenty-five to fifty year warranty and lifetime installation warranty that ensures any fault or problem will be taken care of even if it is twenty-five plus years later. It’s this type of initiative that gets us so many unsolicited testimonials some of which we feature on the website.”



About Cypress Hardwood

CHF offers full services and a wide range of quality products for commercial, residential, sport floor installation and refinishing needs. With over 18 years of experience, they continue striving to be Vancouver’s number one hardwood company. With their friendly, hard working and team oriented staff, they do everything possible to make the flooring experience an enjoyable one. With a respected twenty-five year to fifty year warranty on all flooring installed, it’s no wonder that many are now turning to Cypress Hardwood Flooring Ltd. For more information please visit: http://www.cypresshardwood.com/