Cypress St. Animal Hospital Is Voted the Best Animal Hospital in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Cypress St. Animal Hospital, a Vancouver-based veterinary, has been voted as the Best Animal Hospital at the Georgia Straight magazine’s Best of Vancouver 2013 Awards. Georgia Straight magazine is a very well-respected local publication with more than a million of weekly readers. The contest, in which the winners are chosen by a public vote, has been hosted by the magazine annually since 1996.



The main reasons for the hospital’s success are the wide range of professional services and the high attention to customer service, accommodating both pets and their owners in a friendly, considerate way. “If people bring pets to visit us, it’s usually because they already have some kind of a problem,” said Dr. Bhatia, the leader of the team of professional veterinary doctors. “That’s why you always have to show the maximum level of attention and care both to the ill pets and their stressed owners.”



Cypress St. Animal Hospital offers a wide range of veterinary services, including exams & diagnostics, hospitalization & surgeries, flea & tick control, vaccinations, deworming, spaying & neutering, and dental care & cleaning.



“It’s definitely a great feeling to be voted as the best in our city,” said Dr. Bhatia. “It means that both our patients and their owners have been pleased with the services we provided to them since 2002. I’d like to thank each and every one of them for casting their vote for us. It really means a lot, and it’s a great reason do even better next year.”



Web URL: http://www.cypressvet.com



Contact Information

Dr. Tejpaul Bhatia

Cypress St. Animal Hospital

1893 Cornwall Avenue, Vancouver, BC, V6J 1C6

(604) 734-2500