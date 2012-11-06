Cypress Street Animal Hospital Named Best in Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- Cypress Street Animal Hospital was recently voted the 3rd best in Vancouver at The Georgia Straight’s 17th Annual Best of Vancouver awards in 2012, thanks to its excellent animal care, experienced staff and clean and friendly environment.



Cypress Street Animal Hospital - which serves Kitsilano, the West End and the West Side – is led by Dr Tejpaul Bhatia who has over 25 years of experience treating animals of all kinds. It’s thanks to his experience and his highly trained staff that the company was voted the 3rd best Animal Hospital in Vancouver by readers of The Georgia Straight Magazine.



The veterinary hospital’s mission is “to provide premium medical care at modest prices”, working with a range of animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, and even hedgehogs!



The centre also boasts an in-house diagnostic lab, which gives the doctors access to high-tech Ultrasound, x-rays and IDEXX – a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool for animals. Short-term boarding and diet & behaviour consultation is also offered, as is an on-site veterinary pharmacy to help diagnose and treat pets quickly and efficiently.



Cypress Street Animal Hospital even offers an after-hours emergency on-call service to give peace of mind to pet owners.



Each year the award-winning magazine, The Georgia Straight, asks thousands of its readers for the very best of arts & culture, style, living, travel and more. It has a readership of almost a million people a week and, because of this, its annual Best of Vancouver Awards are highly respected.



Cypress Street Animal Hospital

1893 Cornwall Ave.,

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6J 1C6

(604) 734-2500

http://www.cypressvet.com