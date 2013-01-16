Cyprus Business Forecast Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Cyprus Business Forecast Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Core Views
Opposition leader Nicos Anastasiades is the favourite to succeed current President Demetris Christofias in the February 2013 election. He will, however, inherit a country in crisis. The strength of his mandate will depend on his ability to form a working majority with coalition partner, the Cypriot Democrat Party (DIKO).
The 'Cyprus Problem' remains far from resolved as President Demetris Christofias ends his term in office. If Anastasiades is triumphant in the February 2013 election, dialogue could resume, though there is little to suggest a breakthrough on the horizon.
The new government will be required to manage a multi-year economic adjustment programme imposed by the 'troika' of international lenders (EU, ECB, IMF). This is likely to involve unpopular wage and job cuts that could cause social unrest.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The offshore gas fields discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean offer positive economic benefits that could be realised towards the end of our 10-year forecast period. At the same time, geopolitical tensions, particularly with Turkey, could delay the exploitation of these hydrocarbon resources.
Major Forecast Changes
We have lowered our forecast for government spending in 2014 and 2015, based on an expectation that the austerity package that will be agreed with the troika will be executed over several years. We now forecast public consumption growth at -1.0% in 2014 and 0.5% in 2015.
Though there is still uncertainty over the size and format of the EU bailout, the revised estimates for the support required has prompted us to upwardly revise our public debt forecasts. We now estimate gross general government debt at 86.5% of GDP by end-2012, soaring to 110% in 2013, when the bulk of the extra borrowing is likely to occur.
Key Risks To Outlook
The delay of an agreement with the troika over the terms of the requested bailout has increased uncertainty at a time when upcoming elections already cause political risk. A last minute deal brokered with the incumbent Christofias government could have an influence on the policy direction of the incoming administration from February.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Poland Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Sri Lanka Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Russia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovenia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Slovakia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Australia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Iraq Business Forecast Report Q1 2013
- Latvia Business Forecast Report Q1 2013