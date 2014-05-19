Cyprus Tourism Organization Predicts 25 Percent Increase in Russian Tourists

Limassol, Cyprus -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Cyprus travel and tourism which was badly affected after the 2009 Eurozone has started recovering despite its financial crisis. According to the Cyprus Tourism Organization (CTO), tourist arrivals from Russia have increased by 25 percent and in 2013 the number rose to 600,000. The Cypriot travel and tourism sector is expecting to see a huge increase in 2014. According to a recent statistics, Russian tourist to the beautiful Island is expected to reach 800,000 by 2014, which is an absolute 25 percent increase over last year.



Cyprus, a spectacular island in the Mediterranean Sea is a favorite spot of tourist from different places such as Russia, Israel, Ukraine, Germany, and UK. In 2013, a new plan was unveiled by the Cyprus government, where it was decided that one casino resort license will be granted to increase tourist attraction. This plan was mainly targeted for Russian and Middle East tourist and has also been encouraged by the Cyprus Hotel Association too.



Seeing the large increase of Russian tourist to Cyprus Island, a special website named Kipr Inform has been launched to provide adequate and current news. This site is dedicated for Russian tourist and it covers all information from restaurants, hotels, entertainment, to lifestyle, private English schools, and travel. According to the Yandex Metrica Data 2013, Cyprus gets more than 80,000 visitors per month. The website gives lot of opportunities to companies who want to advertise their products and services. With the help of the Promo Page, companies or organization can inform tourist about their new projects by providing photos, contacts, and even link to their personal websites. However, a nominal charge has to be paid in order to advertise on Kipr Inform. Also, get to choose from different types of banners which can be viewed by 3.5 k visitors daily. Kipr Inform also provide branding at 3000 Euros per month. For more information please go to https://www.kiprinform.com/



About kiprinform

Kipr Inform, a site dedicated for Russian tourists visiting Cyprus Island has all the right information. Get news on shopping, education, hotels, restaurants, extra tourism services, and many more.



Contact Media:



Kiprinform

https://www.kiprinform.com/

info@kiprinform.com

Limassol, Cyprus