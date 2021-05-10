Cyrrup Solutions Welcomes ONGC as Its Key Strategic Investor with an Equity Stake

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2021 -- Cyrrup Solutions is delighted in welcoming ONGC as its key strategic investor with an equity stake. ONGC is an Indian government owned enterprise and multinational crude oil and gas entity.



Gaurav Kumar, CEO of Cyrrup said,



"This is a proud moment for us. ONGC is one of the largest entities in India, owned by the Indian government and a Navratna.



They have a track record of launching and getting into so many successful ventures. ONGC joining Cyrrup positively reinforces the strength of our idea and the business model.



We are confident that having ONGC onboard is the turning point for Cyrrup, and look forward to a mutually rewarding, long-term professional association. We really thank ONGC for showing confidence in us and being part of Cyrrup."



The following news has been confirmed by Anirudh Pulikonda, Digital Marketing Manager at Cyrrup Solutions.



"According to him, the diesel theft solution developed by Cyrrup is the best-in-class one-stop solution for truck owners/logistic brands who are taking losses due to fuel theft."



Diesel Eyeworks towards minimizing this cost by detecting fuel theft. Reports suggest that, on average, around 31% of trucking operational costs are accounted towards fuel cost. Fuel theft is a significant contributor to this cost, wherein about 8% of total diesel filled in trucks is stolen during transit. As per statistics, 2 million tons of diesel was stolen in 2017.



About Cyrrup

Cyrrup is a company for all innovations in IoT, and Telematics fields to solve the big issues at best prices. Our vision is to make people's life easier and safer, and more connected.



Towards this, our first attempt is in the field of telematics, through IoT and we want to go way ahead in using technology as a means to transform the lives of people, across all categories and countries on the planet.



Its first line of products in IoT are Vehicle BlackBox and Diesel Eye. Diesel Eye is a Diesel Theft Detection Device and helps vehicle owners control diesel theft. Vehicle BlackBox is a Driving Behavior Monitoring Device designed to keep a check on rash driving, thus ensuring safety on the road.



