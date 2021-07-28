CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- Certain directors of CytoDyn Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in OTC: CYDY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against CytoDyn Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in OTC: CYDY stocks, concerns whether certain CytoDyn directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that while CytoDyn's stock price was sufficiently pumped with the COVID-19 cure hype, long-term shareholders, including CEO Nader Z. Pourhassan and CFO Michael Mulholland, dumped millions of shares, that CytoDyn engaged in a wrongful scheme with its lender, Iliad Research and Trading L.P. ("Iliad"), and its principal John Fife ("Fife"), whereby Iliad and other Fife entities operated as an unregistered securities dealer for CytoDyn, and that Iliad obtained a convertible promissory note from CytoDyn and converted the note into newly issued shares of CytoDyn and sold those shares into the public market at a profit, in violation of the dealer registration requirements of the federal securities laws.



Those who purchased shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTC: CYDY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



