Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

Some of the key facts of the report

1. A total number of patients who develop Cytokine Release Syndrome following CART therapies in the 7MM was 31 in 2017.

2. A total number of Hematologic patients receiving CART-therapies in the 7MM was 41 in 2017.

3. Cytokine Release Syndrome cases in the United States was 31 in 2017.



Key benefits of the report

1. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cytokine Release Syndrome epidemiology and Cytokine Release Syndrome market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Cytokine Release Syndrome market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cytokine Release Syndrome market.



"Cytokine Release Syndrome market size in the 7MM was USD 0.16 million in 2017."



Cytokine Release Syndrome is among the most frequent serious adverse events and represents a significant cause of morbidity following T-cell-engaging immunotherapy. The mechanisms of Cytokine Release Syndrome and the clinical use of corticosteroids and IL-6 blockade have already improved the management of Cytokine Release Syndrome patients.



Currently, there are many other IL-6-targeting monoclonal antibodies in late-stage clinical development, which could also potentially be used for Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment.



With the growing use of T-cell engaging therapies, there is an urgent need for clinical trials that improve the evidence base for the Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment. Our current management strategies for the disease are predominantly based on biologic reasoning, expert opinion, and retrospective analyses.



The recent approval of CAR T-cell therapies and their increase in the treatment of various oncology indications is increasing the Cytokine Release Syndrome incidence. The rise in the Cytokine Release Syndrome incidence stimulates the research and development of the drug, as it is likely to provide an appropriate environment for newer products to be profitable. Companies across the globe have shifted their focus toward the treatment of Cytokine Release Syndrome. The increase in the incidence will potentiate the Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment market.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Cytokine Release Syndrome treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Canakinumab (Ilaris)

2. Itacitinib

3. Cytosorb

4. Defitelio (Defibrotide)

5. Anakinra

And many others



The key players in Cytokine Release Syndrome market are:

1. Novartis Pharmaceuticals

2. Incyte Corporation

3. CytoSorbents

4. Jazz pharmaceuticals

5. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

And many others



Table of contents

1Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Cytokine Release Syndrome

3 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance

4 Disease Background and Overview Cytokine Release Syndrome

5 Case Reports

6 Cytokine Release Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 United States Epidemiology

8 EU5 Epidemiology

8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.2 Germany Epidemiology

8.3 France Epidemiology

8.4 Italy Epidemiology

8.5 Spain Epidemiology

8.6 United Kingdom Epidemiology

9 Japan Epidemiology

10 Current Cytokine Release Syndrome Treatment and Medical Practices

11 Unmet needs

12 Cytokine Release Syndrome Marketed Drugs

12.1 Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab): Genentech

13 Cytokine Release Syndrome Emerging Drugs

13.1 Key Cross Competition

13.2 Canakinumab (Ilaris): Novartis Pharmaceuticals

13.3 Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

13.4 Cytosorb: CytoSorbents

13.5 Defitelio (Defibrotide): Jazz pharmaceuticals

13.6 Anakinra: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

14 Cytokine Release Syndrome 7MM Market Analysis

15 Conjoint Analysis

16 United States

16.1 United States Market Outlook

16.2 United States Market Size

17 EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

17.1 Germany Market Size

17.2 France Market Size

17.3 Italy Market Size

17.4 Spain Market Size

17.5 United Kingdom Market Size

18 Japan Market Outlook

19 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Drivers

20 Cytokine Release Syndrome Market Barriers

21 SWOT Analysis

22 Reimbursement and market access

23 Appendix

24 DelveInsight Capabilities

25 Disclaimer

26 About DelveInsight



