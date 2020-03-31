Cytokines Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Roche

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- Cytokines are a large group of small signaling molecules that function extensively in cellular communication. Cytokines are most often associated with various immune modulating molecules that include interleukins, chemokines, and interferons, but can also include other molecules as well. Their use in disease diagnosis and treatment has proven very beneficial over the past number of years as their use as biomarkers has been adopted as a means to understanding disease and therapies. They have expanded into more disease relevant, specialized panels for a more accurate assessment of various diseases that include cardiovascular disease, asthma, inflammation, cancer, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis.



The global Cytokines market was 119000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 401000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2025.



AbbVie accounted for 16.38% of the Cytokines revenue market share in 2015. AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis and Roche are the key players and accounted for over 39.63% of the overall insect repellent market share in 2015.



Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America and Europe. They have unshakable status in this field. North America takes the revenue market share of 41.82% in 2015, Europe followed by with 30.69% in 2015. Particularly, there is hardly a large enterprise and market is very fragmented.



Segment by Key players:

- AbbVie

- Johnson & Johnson

- GlaxoSmithKline

- Novartis

- Roche

- Pfizer

- Sanofi

- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



Segment by Type:

- TNF

- IL

- IFN

- EGF



Segment by Application:

- Cancer and Malignancy

- Asthma / Airway Inflammation

- Arthritis

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cytokines Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cytokines Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cytokines Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cytokines Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cytokines Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cytokines Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cytokines Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cytokines Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Cytokines Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Cytokines Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Cytokines Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cytokines Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cytokines Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cytokines Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cytokines Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cytokines Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



