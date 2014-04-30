Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares over potential securities laws violations by Cytokinetics and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) concerning whether a series of statements Cytokinetics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cytokinetics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from $2.58 million in 2010 to $30.65 million in 2013 and that its respective Net Loss declined from $49.29 million to $33.72 million.



Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) grew from $6.08 per share in December 2013 to as high as $13.15 per share on April 24, 2014.



Then on April 25, 2014, Cytokinetics, Inc announced the results of BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation ofNeuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). Cytokinetics, Inc said that BENEFIT-ALS did not achieve its primary efficacy endpoint, the mean change from baseline in the ALS Functional Rating Scale.



Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc dropped from over $13 per share on April 24, 2014, to a close of $4.46 per share on April 28, 2014.



Those who purchased shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com