Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- “Cytotoxic Therapies Market to 2017 - Launch of Next Generation Camptothecin Analogues Will Help Offset Revenue Loss due to Generic Erosion”, which provides insights into the cytotoxic therapies market until 2017 for eight oncology indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research’s team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major oncology indications, including breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, head and neck cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer. The report examines the global oncology disease treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of cytotoxic therapies and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe and Japan is provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the cytotoxic therapies R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the cytotoxic therapies market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that have taken place in the cytotoxic therapies market.



In 2010, the cytotoxic therapies market for eight major oncology indications was estimated at $10.1 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2002. GBI Research forecasts the market to decline marginally at a CAGR of (0.1%) between 2010 and 2017, to record a sales value of $10.1 billion by 2017. The eight indications covered are breast cancer, cervical cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, and prostate cancer. The growth in major markets such as the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan, was driven mainly by the increasing prevalence and prescription population, and the combination of cytotoxic medicines with biologics, while the overall decline in market value is a result of patent expiries in the forecast period and subsequent reduction in annual cost of therapy.



The US was the leading geography, with an estimated sales value of $5.5 billion and an approximate share of 55%. The US market is expected to decline at a rate of (1.7%) between 2010 and 2017, to record a sales value of $4.9 billion in 2017. The top five countries of Europe together contributed to sales worth $3.3 billion in 2010, accounting for an approximate global share of 32.4%. The top five countries of Europe are expected to record sales worth $3.8 billion by the year 2017, registering a growth rate of 2%. Japan, in 2010, contributed $1.3 billion to the global market, increasing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2002. It accounts for an approximate share of 12.6%. Decreasing at a rate of (1.1%) between 2010 and 2017, the market is expected to record sales worth $1.2 billion by 2017.



Scope



- Data and analysis on the cytotoxic therapies market in the leading geographies of the world – the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.

- Annualized market data for the cytotoxic therapies market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2017.

- Market data on the geographical landscape and therapeutic landscape, including market size, market share, annual cost of therapy, sales volume, and treatment usage patterns such as disease population, treatment seeking population, diagnosis population and prescription population.

- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market.

- The competitive landscape of the global cytotoxic therapies market, including top companies benchmarking. The key companies studied in this report are Sanofi, Eli Lilly, Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Roche

- Key M&A activities and licensing agreements that took place in 2008 and 2011 in the cytotoxic therapies market.





Reasons to buy



- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.

- Build effective strategies to launch their pipeline products by identifying potential geographies.

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products that might fill their portfolio gaps.

- Develop key strategic initiatives by studying the key strategies of top competitors.

- Devise a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers and market potential of each indication.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the geographic markets poised for strong growth.

- Reinforce R&D pipelines by identifying new target mechanisms which can produce first-in-class molecules which are safer and more efficacious."



