Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2023 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cyxtera Technologies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On February 22, 2021, Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. and Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced the signing of a definitive business combination agreement.



On July 29, 2021 – Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. announced it has completed its business combination with Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SVAC).



On July 30, 2021, Cyxtera's shares of Class A common stock began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "CYXT" and its warrants under the symbol "CYXTW."



Since then shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) declined from $15.42 per share on June 06, 2022, to as low as $0.141 per share on May 22, 2023.



