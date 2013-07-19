CZ Solution Introduces Print Management Software Solutions

Eden Prairie, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- CZ Solution has introduced new software print management solutions for businesses, educational institutions and non-profits that are guaranteed to make printer management simpler and more unified. With the help of CZ Solution printer management software products, businesses can track such information as print quotas and create a centralized printer manager system so that all users are networked to a single, easy-to-use hub that can be easily controlled and monitored.



Some of the innovative printer management software offered by CZ Solution includes:



- CZ Print Job Tracker 7.0. This software is designed to help businesses and educational institutions of any size centralize print management. Its simplified Windows print server format or direct IP printer formats are easy for anyone to use and allows network managers to control, track, and audit print usage as well as set quotas to reduce printing costs.



- CZ Print Release Station 6.0. For libraries, schools and other institutions with low print budgets, the CZ Print Release station allows control over costs by charging fees for each copy. This is an ideal way to have patrons or students pay for their own printing and easily manage the release of documents. Charging for copies prevents wasteful use of resources and helps libraries and schools pay for their printing equipment.



- CZ Copier Tracking System 2.0. This powerful copy manager and counter simplifies the tracking and administration of copies over an entire network or system. Users can enter a PIN in order to access the copy machine or printer and administrators can keep track of amounts, issue quotas or even make exceptions for large print or copy jobs. This system helps businesses reduce copy and print costs across the entire organization.



- CZ Print Job Report 4.0. This is a free software download that generates reports for printing and copy cost analysis. Users can generate 64 default reports and customize an addition 36 for a total of 100 reports. All reports are compatible with other CZ software products, and the software can be remotely connected to the database so that managers can view reports from any Windows network computer.



- CZ Print Polish Marker 1.0. This handy tool prints user names, computer time and date on the header or footer of any document from all applications. Users can add watermarks and other features to customize print jobs and identify their own documents.



The great features and solutions offered by CZ Solution allow network administrators, office managers and librarians to control and monitor printing and copy costs, reduce paper waste and manage large numbers of employees or print jobs easily.



