Czech Republic Business Forecast Report Q3 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Country Reports research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- We forecast the Czech policy rate to remain at 0.05% throughout 2013 given the lack of domestic inflationary pressures. With headline consumer price inflation falling within the central bank's target range of 2.0% += 1.0% in 2013, we do not expect the Czech National Bank to loosen policy further via extraordinary measures, such as foreign exchange rate intervention.
The government will water down its fiscal targets in 2013 and 2014, which should help the gradual economic recovery via less pressure on household spending. Even with fiscal targets missed, the Czech Republic is on a sustainable fiscal trajectory in the coming years due to low deficits and public debt.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While the Czech centre-right coalition government has managed to survive yet another vote of no confidence, held on November 7, we continue to doubt the coalition will hold together through to parliamentary elections in 2014. That said, we highlight potential factors that could work to mitigate these risks and allow the government to maintain its tenuous hold on power.
Major Forecast Changes
Despite the Czech Republic's worse-than-expected economic results in Q113, the country is poised for a modest turnaround this year as leading indicators signal that the worst may be now over. Although we have slightly revised down our forecast for growth for 2013 and 2014 - from 0.5% previously to 0.2% this year, and from 1.9% to 1.3% for 2014, we maintain our expectation for a modest rebound of the Czech economy this year.
Risks To Outlook
A more pronounced slowdown in eurozone economic growth and in particular in Germany would have a negative effect on the Czech Republic's economic growth trajectory. Owing to the high degree of trade integration with Germany, the Czech Republic's economic recovery remains highly dependent on external demand remaining relatively receptive to Czech exports.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- West Caribbean Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Trinidad & Tobago Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Croatia Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Germany Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Chile Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Singapore Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Vietnam Business Forecast Report Q3 2013