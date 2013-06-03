Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- We expect the Czech consumer sector to remain challenging owing to the ongoing weakness of the economy, and as the government's commitment to fiscal consolidation measures will restrain household and public consumption in 2013. Real GDP readings from Q412 confirm that the Czech Republic remains mired in recession, with economic activity contracting by 1.7% year-on-year, representing the fourth consecutive quarter of economic contraction to date. Czech household consumption remains stubbornly weak as government austerity measures erode disposable income and keep unemployment persistently high. Household consumption in 2012 is believed to have experienced its worst contraction in real terms since 1992. Despite this relatively bleak picture, we see a number of signals that align with our expectations for economic growth to stage a recovery this year. Domestic confidence has shown signs of improvement in recent months, with the consumer confidence indicator rising to -22.3 in February, from -26.3 in November 2012.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 per capita food consumption (local currency) = 0.8%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +1.6%
- 2013 beer volume sales = -0.1%; CAGR to 2017 = +0.02%
- 2013 confectionery volume sales = +2.6%; CAGR to 2017 = +3.1%
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales (local currency) = 3.1%; CAGR to 2017 = +5.5%
Key Company Trends
Agrofert Acquires Lieken from Barilla: In February 2013, Czech group Agrofert Holding entered into an agreement with Italian food company Barilla to acquire its interests in German bakery group Lieken. Agrofert is a diversified chemicals, agriculture and food group with strong positions in Central and Eastern Europe. Agrofert already has a sizeable presence in the bakery business in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, and this acquisition will allow Agrofert to enter the German market. In April, Agrofert said that once the deal is approved by the EU, it plans to use Lieken to launch its own product ranges, including ham, milk and butter, in the German market.
Hame Reports Strong Increase in Sales: In February 2013, Hame, the largest canned food group in the Czech Republic, reported that its 2012 sales increased by 10.5% year-on-year to CZK5.8bn. While sales in its home market were weak, dropping by 5% year-on-year, sales of its foreign subsidiaries performed very well. Hame Group has production facilities in seven factories in the Czech Republic, as well as one factory in Russia and one in Romania. The Czech factories accounted for 48% of group sales in 2012, with the group manufacturing more than 90,000 tonnes of food in 2012.
Key Risks To Outlook
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Caribbean Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Italy Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Taiwan Food & Drink Report 2013
- Ireland Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Poland Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Argentina Food & Drink Report 2013
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry