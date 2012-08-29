Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- The Czech consumer outlook continues to remain extremely challenging. Nonetheless, we hold to our forecast for the Czech Republic to avoid a full-year recession in 2012 and forecast economic growth of 0.1% before then recovering to 1.3% in 2013. A combination of fiscal austerity and uncertainty surrounding the future of the eurozone, to which the Czech Republic is heftily exposed, will continue to impact on household consumption.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 per capita food consumption = +1.5%; forecast to 2016 = +6.8%
- 2012 beer volume sales = -0.1%; forecast to 2016 = +0.11%
- 2012 confectionery volume sales = +2.3%; forecast to 2016 = +12.8%
- 2012 mass grocery retail (MGR) sales = -0.1%; forecast to 2016 = +21.8%
Key Company Trends
Local Beer Market Starts to Stabilise: According to leading Czech brewer, SAB-Miller owned Plzensky Prazdoj, reporting results in summer 2012, the local beer market has begun to stabilise again after a very difficult period. Recently the company has noted that beer sales have been supported by a number of product and packaging innovations and expects further slight growth driven by the twin trends of premiumisation and innovation.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Spar to Launch Online Shopping: There have been recent reports that Spar intends to launch an online shopping service in the Czech Republic which should be operational by the end of the year. Initially the retailer will only offer the service to customers in Prague and neighbouring areas. This move follows the rollout by Tesco at the beginning of the year of its online grocery shopping service to serve customers in the Czech capital, Prague, marking its first online shopping service in CEE.
