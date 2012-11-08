Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Following a year in which the Czech Republic's main freight mode of road freight continued to decline, while all other freight modes saw increasing volumes, 2012 will signal further decline in road freight and a slowing in growth in air, rail and inland waterway freight.
Total trade is projected to pick up with our Country Risk desk forecasting a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 8.55% in 2012 following an estimated growth of 9.30% in 2011.
Road freight is to continue to dominate the sector despite being projected to contract by 1.20% in 2012.
The sector did not manage to defy the downturn and so far appears to satisfy European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region. BMI notes that rail is the likeliest candidate in Czech Republic's freight transport mix to benefit from any diversification away from road.
Headline Industry Data
- 2012 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 1.1%
- 2012 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.1%
- 2012 Road freight is forecast to decrease by 1.2%
- 2012 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 3.1%
- 2012 Total real trade growth is forecast at 8.6%
Key Industry Trends
AWT Continues Modernising Intermodal Terminal
Czech Republic-based international transport and logistics services provider AWT Group has begun the new phase of the modernisation and expansion of AWT Cechofracht's Ostrava-Paskov terminal. The development by the country's largest private transporter will help drive more of the country's freight away from the road and onto the rail.
CD Cargo Restructuring Suspended
CD Cargo's restructuring was suspended in May 2012 by the Czech Republic's Transport Minister Pavel Dobes, who also ordered an audit of the financial activities of the country's largest rail freight operator, part of the CD Group.
Risks to Outlook
A more pronounced slowdown in eurozone growth than BMI currently forecasts, creates considerable downside risks to our forecasts for Czech Republic's freight transport growth. The country and the sector rely heavily on the external market for growth, particularly while government expenditure is dragged down by fiscal austerity and as consumers struggle to bounce back from the global recession.
