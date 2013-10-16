"Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2013" Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Following a year of declining volumes in all freight modes, 2013 will signal a return to growth across the whole freight transport sector.
Total trade is projected to continue to grow, with BMI's Country Risk team forecasting an annual increase of 2.78% in 2013, following growth of 3.38% in 2012.
Road freight will continue to dominate the sector and is projected to grow by 4.0% in 2013. The mode, however, did not manage to defy the downturn and the European Union (EU) pledges of a decrease in road haulage across the region, with freight volumes expected to remain well below the 2007 level.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Air freight tonnage is expected to grow by 9.1%.
- 2013 Rail freight is forecast to grow by 2.4%.
- 2013 Road freight is forecast to grow by 4.0%.
- 2013 Inland waterway freight is forecast to grow by 3.8%.
- 2013 Total real trade growth is forecast at 2.8%.
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Key Industry Trends
Czech Railways Considers Taking Part in PKP Cargo's IPO: Czech Republic's largest railway operator, state-owned Czech Railways (Ceske drahy, a.s.) confirmed its interest in the privatisation of the Polish rail freight operator PKP Cargo. The company will watch PKP Cargo's privatisation process and decide whether to take part in the IPO.
Korean Air Receives Its Czech Airlines Shares: Korean Air has officially become the owner of 44% of Czech Airlines' shares on July 31 2013, following the closure of its deal with Czech Aeroholding. Korean Air transferred EUR2.64mn to the Czech Republic flag carrier's parent company and received 460,725 of Czech Airlines' shares. As a result of these transactions there are now three shareholders of Czech Airlines - Korean Air, Czech Aeroholding (53.74%) and Ceska pojistovna (2.26%).
Risks to Outlook
A more pronounced slowdown in eurozone growth than BMI currently forecasts would create a considerable downside risk to our forecasts for Czech Republic's freight transport growth. The country and the sector rely heavily on the external market for growth, particularly while domestic demand remains weak.
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