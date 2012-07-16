Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- BMI View: The Czech Republic's IT market is forecast to increase to US$4.5bn in 2012, down by around 2%, with our projection downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors. Consumer and business IT spending are projected to remain constrained in 2012 after another difficult year in 2011, which saw PC sales decline before a rebound in Q411. BMI forecasts that demand will pick up after 2014, but economic uncertainty and rising unemployment will likely mean that during BMI's five-year forecast period, growth will remain below the immediate pre-2008 trend level.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$1.9bn in 2011 to US$1.9bn in 2012, +0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors as the corporate and public sector PC markets remain weak despite stronger demand from SMEs.
Software sales: US$1.0bn in 2011 to US$1.0bn in 2012, -2% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors as political and economic uncertainty weigh on investments.
IT Services sales: US$1.7bn in 2011 to US$1.6bn in 2012, -5% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors and analyst modification, but the search for cost savings will be a driver behind some managed services contracts.
Risk/Reward Ratings: The Czech Republic's score was 52.4 out of 100.0. The Czech Republic ranked seventh in the Europe region in our latest RRR table, behind the UK, Germany, France and Sweden, and was ranked first among CEE countries.
Key Trends & Developments
- In 2012, BMI expects to see flat growth in enterprise and consumer IT spending as an uncertain economic and political climate will continue to restrain growth. Unemployment is likely to remain relatively high and this will act as a drag on real wages growth and consumer demand.
- Despite an impact from the eurozone crisis, the Czech Republic's business investment environment remains more favourable than in many other EU markets. The rating upgrade by Standard & Poor's likely contributed to an impressive investments performance in H111. Growth in IT spending will be stimulated by financial sector reform, telecoms investment and greater investment in international process integration and networking, as well as the employment of broadband for business and consumer use.
