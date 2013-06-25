Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The IT market had a difficult 2012 in the midst of recession and wider eurozone uncertainty - a trend that has extended into 2013. The economic environment in recent years has put the IT market on a lower growth trajectory, but, despite these challenges, it has still managed to continue expanding. The Czech Republic's IT market is forecast to expand by 3.2% in local currency terms to CZK89.1bn in 2013, with growth in IT spending stimulated by greater investment in international process integration and networking, countering a slowdown in the retail hardware market. Over the medium term, a recovery in retail spending will add to the positive impact of government ICT initiatives, often backed by EU subsidies to propel growth.
Headline Expenditure And Forecasts
Computer Hardware Sales: CZK35.6bn in 2012 to CZK36.4bn in 2013, an increase of 2.3% in local currency terms. Retail spending has been hit by stagnant wages and unemployment, but will recover from H213, with personal device sales expected to see medium-term growth.
Software Sales: CZK19.7bn in 2012 to CZK20.5bn in 2013, an increase of 3.9% in local currency terms. There was a small boost from the release of Windows 8 in October 2012, while in the enterprise market large enterprises will still account for about half of the spending on enterprise application solutions (EAS) in the Czech Republic.
IT Services Sales: CZK31.1bn in 2012 to CZK32.3bn in 2013, a local currency increase of 3.7%. Growing demand for cloud computing will add to the growth trend in the IT services market as Czech organisations upgrade IT systems to gain or maintain competitive advantage.
Key Trends And Developments
The economic recession in 2012 once again hit spending in the IT market in the Czech Republic. The economic outlook for 2013 is brighter, but, with significant uncertainty coming from the wider eurozone situation, spending growth will remain modest. BMI forecasts private final consumption to decline in real terms in 2013 while unemployment is likely to remain relatively high and will act as a drag on real wages growth and consumer demand. This trend will hit retail hardware spending, as well as impact business confidence levels for larger IT investments, before a recovery in both categories from 2014.
