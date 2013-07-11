"Czech Republic Insurance Report Q3 2013" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Insurance market report from Business Monitor International: "Czech Republic Insurance Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- The size, sophistication and resilience of the Czech Republic's insurance sector means that it has more in common with its peers in Western Europe than with its counterparts in other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. It is dominated by composite insurers who see the Czech Republic as a core part of their regional operations: these companies have scale within the country (along with other advantages such as strong and well-established brands) as well as across Central and Eastern Europe. Nevertheless, competitive pressures in the non-life segment have caused penetration (ie, premiums as a percentage of GDP) to fall over recent years. In the life segment, it appears that every household that could potentially own policies is already doing so. Nevertheless, particular companies achieved strong growth in 2012 through the introduction of unit-linked products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
As of early 2013, the overall picture of the Czech insurance sector is one that has far more in common with those of developed Western European countries than with its peers in the varied countries of Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The obvious strengths include the general resilience of premiums in both major segments despite a challenging financial and economic environment through 2012. The competitive landscape is dominated by (often multiple) subsidiaries of major multinational groups such as Vienna Insurance Group (VIG), Generali PPF Holding, Allianz and KBC. These companies have the benefits of scale within the Czech Republic and across Europe. For these four groups, the country is a core element of their complex businesses across CEE. There is also plenty of room for smaller insurers, many of which focus on niches.
However, the Czech Republic's insurance sector is not a cosy oligopoly. Competitive pressure remains intense, particularly in the motor-related lines that dominate the non-life segment. This caused overall nonlife premiums to decrease in 2012. Non-life penetration, which is not at a particularly high level (and certainly not by the standards of developed Western European countries) has continued to fall. Conversely, health insurance is growing strongly. Both VIG and Genrali PPF Holding, which collectively account for well over half of all premiums written across both major segments, have been focusing on reorganising their businesses and cutting costs in order to boost profitability.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Poland Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Hungary Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Caribbean Insurance Report 2013
- United States Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Canada Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Greece Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Argentina Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Bulgaria Insurance Report Q3 2013