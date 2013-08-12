Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Ministry of Health's decision to reimburse the state insurer more for taking on expensive

patients suggests state favouritism, but given the VzP's longer list of high-risk patients, it is understandable.

The fact that private insurers have not diversified their pools of patients has meant that the most demanding

patients have ended up with the VzP, contributing to its significant debts. The insurance system must draw

from other European countries, where risk is equalised to ensure coverage for all patients.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: CZK79.60bn (US$4.07bn) in 2012 to CZK82.68bn (US$4.04bn) in 2013; 3.9% in

local currency terms and -0.8% in US dollar terms.

? Healthcare: CZK278.34bn (US$14.23bn) in 2012 to CZK284.58bn (US$13.90bn) in 2013; +2.2% in

local currency terms and -2.4% in US dollar terms.



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