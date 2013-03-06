New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Czech Republic beverage market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Czech economy continues to remain in the second dip recession as it shrank by 1%, a fourth consecutive quarterly contraction. Business and consumer confidence remains despondent, and retail prices increased.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Warm summer weather softened the impact of the double dip recession, but soft drinks were still down. The temporary prohibition on sales of spirits with over 20% alcohol content had a profound effect on consumption of alcoholic drinks.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Czech Republic beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Canadean's Czech Republic Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs. retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments
Key Features and Benefits
Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q3 2012 vs. Q3 2011, together with 2011actual volumes, 2012 forecast volumes and projected growth
An economic mood indicator, completed by Canadean's local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.
Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined
Volumes for Q3 2012 vs. Q3 2011, full year 2011, moving annual totals (MAT) and 2012 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category, together with supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions. More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs. low calorie, and by key flavors. Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavor, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.
