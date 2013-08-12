Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Czech Republic Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags

short-term concerns about the impact on the country's economic outlook of the government's continued

commitment to fiscal austerity.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Czech retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of uncertainty regarding the eurozone's economic outlook on the Czech

consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also

analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Czech

retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138975/czech-republic-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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