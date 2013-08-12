Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
The Czech Republic Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market but flags
short-term concerns about the impact on the country's economic outlook of the government's continued
commitment to fiscal austerity.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Czech retail market while minimising investment
risk, and also explores the impact of uncertainty regarding the eurozone's economic outlook on the Czech
consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also
analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Czech
retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138975/czech-republic-retail-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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