Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q1 2013 - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- BMI View: The Czech Republic telecoms market contains a number of major international players such as Telefonica O2, T-Mobile and Vodafone in mobile, and Telefonica and UPC in wireline. The market has been under many of the same pressures as markets throughout the region with market saturation, regulatory factors such as cuts to mobile termination rates and the impact of the eurozone crisis on macroeconomic performance acting as drags on performance. However, while subscription growth may have slowed significant opportunities remain, not least in the booming wireless data market and VAS opportunities arising from the rapid proliferation of smartphone ownership.
Key Data:
- We expect continued moderate growth in mobile services with the number of subscribers forecast to rise to 14.2mn by YE17, at a penetration of
- Strong growth is forecast to continue in the 3G market, rising to 8.2mn subscribers in 2017, equivalent to 57.7% of the total mobile subscriber base.
- ARPU levels are forecast to keep gradually declining as price competition offsets growth in data and VAS.
- Our forecasts for the broadband market anticipate dedicated mobile subscriber growth will be faster than fixed broadband growth, but that growth in both areas will push the number of subscribers to 4.469mn in 2017, a penetration of 41.8%.
- After a period of slight growth in 2010, we expect the fixed-line sector will continue to decline in the face of fixed-to-mobile substitution and alternative technologies, with penetration expected to drop to 19.1% by 2017.
Key Trends And Developments
In July 2012 the CTU published the final terms and conditions for the spectrum auction planned for H212.The regulator plans to reserve the 1,800MHz bandwidth for newcomers to the market, which will also be able to access current mobile operators' networks, but the CTU will not be offering spectrum in the 800MHz band. The CTU plans to cut the cost of new spectrum in the 1,800MHz band by 20% to attract new entrants to the market. In September 2012, the CTU announced that all four companies that submitted bids had met the requirements for the tender: Telefonica O2, Vodafone, T-Mobile and new entrant PPF Mobile Services.
