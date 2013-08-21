Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The Czech Republic telecoms market is undergoing a period of change with the arrival of

MVNOs and the regulator's efforts to attract a fourth operator into the market. These pro-competition

measures will add to a market that already contains a number of major international players such as

Telefnica O2, T-Mobile and Vodafone in mobile, and Telefnica and UPC in wireline. The market has

been under many of the same pressures as markets throughout the region with market saturation,

regulatory factors such as cuts to mobile termination rates and the impact of the eurozone crisis on

macroeconomic performance acting as drags on performance. However, significant opportunities remain,

not least in the booming wireless data market and VAS opportunities arising from the rapid proliferation of

smartphone ownership.

Key Data

? ARPU rates were down sharply y-o-y to Q113 due to MTR cuts and price competition, while the threat of

IP substitution could extend this decline.

? The mobile market saw a growth spurt in H212, with the largest number of net additions since H209.

This growth rate should be sustained into 2013 with the arrival of MVNOs boosting subscription growth.

? According to the latest data from the OECD and European Commission, the broadband market

maintained growth momentum through 2012, particularly for high-speed wireline and mobile broadband

subscriptions.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139681/czech-republic-telecommunications-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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