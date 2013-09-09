Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The Czech Republic telecoms market is undergoing a period of change with the arrival of MVNOs and the regulator's efforts to attract a fourth operator into the market. These pro-competition measures will add to a market that already contains a number of major international players such as Telefonica O2, T-Mobile and Vodafone in mobile, and Telefonica and UPC in wireline. The market has been under many of the same pressures as markets throughout the region with market saturation, regulatory factors such as cuts to mobile termination rates and the impact of the eurozone crisis on macroeconomic performance acting as drags on performance. However, significant opportunities remain, not least in the booming wireless data market and VAS opportunities arising from the rapid proliferation of smartphone ownership.
Key Data
- ARPU rates were down sharply y-o-y to Q113 due to MTR cuts and price competition, while the threat of IP substitution could extend this decline.
- The mobile market saw a growth spurt in H212, with the largest number of net additions since H209. This growth rate should be sustained into 2013 with the arrival of MVNOs boosting subscription growth.
- According to the latest data from the OECD and European Commission, the broadband market maintained growth momentum through 2012, particularly for high-speed wireline and mobile broadband subscriptions.
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Key Trends And Developments
In April 2013 all three leading mobile operators made aggressive price cuts to tariffs, including the provision of unlimited voice call and SMS/MMS packages. Telefonica was the first to enact a new pricing strategy, followed by T-Mobile and Vodafone within a week. The local press reported strong demand from subscribers to switch onto these new tariffs, unsurprising given the savings on offer. BMI believes operators are looking to secure their subscriber bases ahead of the launch of MVNOs and the arrival of a fourth operator. In this respect there are some parallels with the recent history of the French mobile market where existing operators cut the price of services ahead of the arrival of a new operator. It is worth remembering that the French operators still lost subscribers and saw ARPU squeezed after the launch of Free Mobile.
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