Czech Republic Travel and Tourism Market to 2017 - Travel and Tourism Industry Share,Size,Growth, Analysis and Forecast Ro 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked the Czech Republic 22nd in terms of tourism competitiveness in its travel and tourism competitiveness Index for Europe in 2011. However the nation was ranked first in terms of the presence of large car rental companies, 10th in terms of the quality of its transportation networks, 16th in terms of the volume of world heritage sites and 17th in terms of the quality of its air transport infrastructure.



The total number of domestic trips by Czech residents increased from 28.0 million in 2008 to 30.9 million in 2012, recording a CAGR of 2.50% during the review period. Leisure was the leading motivation for Czech domestic tourists, accounting for 21.3 million trips, equivalent to a 68.7% share of total domestic trips taken in 2012. Business accounted for 2.0 million trips, equivalent to a share of 6.6%.



The number of other personal domestic trips ? which includes study, sport and medical trips and pilgrimages ? recorded a CAGR of 3.61% during the review period. Moreover, the number of domestic overnight stays by Czech residents stood at 105.9 million in 2012, an increase of 4.2% over 2011.



Key highlights



The tourism sector has played a significant part in the nation’s economic stability. The country is an increasingly admired tourist destination. Earnings from tourism have had an impact as the sector is one of the leading sources of foreign currency generation. Travel and tourism is the third-highest contributor to national GDP, following the petrochemical and automotive industries. Moreover, the sector is also a key employment provider.

The total number of inbound and outbound tourism trips declined during the review period, a decline that was primarily attributable to the overall stagnation of tourism in the EU and the weak performance of the global economy.

The total trips taken by Czech residents, which include both domestic and outbound tourists, increased during the review period at a CAGR of 0.71%. The period from July to September is responsible for the highest number with 35.5% of the country’s total tourist trips made in 2012.

Domestic tourist traffic in the Czech Republic increases during Christmas and Easter, with Prague and Brno being the most popular destinations with domestic tourists at Christmas due to the numerous holiday events hosted in the cities during this season.

In total, the Czech Republic attracts eight-to-ten million tourists annually, a total which is at least partly attributable to the country’s advantageous geographic location next to key source markets such as Poland, Austria, Germany and Slovakia.

The total volume of outbound tourists travelling from the Czech Republic declined from 9.7 million in 2008 to 7.8 million in 2012, a decline that was primarily attributable to a decline in mean household income due to the Eurozone debt crisis.

Owing to decline in tourist activity, total air transport passenger volume in the Czech Republic decreased from 13.4 million in 2008 to 12.9 million in 2012. However, the passenger load factor increased with a rise in the demand for international and domestic flights.

The Czech Republic’s car rental market generated revenues of CZK750.9 million (US$38.4 million) in 2012, at a CAGR of -0.21% during the review period. After a 3.0% decline in 2010, the Czech car rental market advanced 1.2% and 1.5% in 2011 and 2012, respectively. The key drivers for growth are a rise in business and leisure tourism and increased passenger inflow at airports.

With growing occupancy and tourism inflows, the Czech hotel market in a process of recovery from the effects of the sovereign debt crisis. Consequently, revenue per available rooms (RevPar) recorded growth in 2012. During the review period, a number of new hotels chains entered the market. This led to an increase in the volume of rooms available.

The total revenue for travel intermediaries decreased from CZK50.3 billion (US$3.0 billion) in 2008 to CZK45.2 billion (US$2.3 billion) in 2012, at a CAGR of -2.68%. The percentage of the population aged 16 and over using the internet to gather travel and accommodation related information increased from 24.9% in 2009 to 35% in 2011.



