Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Czech Republic Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

BMI VIEW: After a successful overhaul of the water sector, ensuring the country's entry into the EU,

Czech authorities have continued to update and develop water networks and treatment facilities. We predict

that ongoing investment into modernising infrastructure, improving water quality and access, and

expanding sewage networks will cause water consumption to fall. Ongoing development in this thriving

sector will continue to attract foreign investment.

Water management was a key factor in the acceptance of the Czech Republic into the European Union.

Czech authorities have continued to develop the water sector and we are forecasting slowing growth in

water consumption overall as efficiency improves. As a result, we see this as an attractive market for

industries related to the sector and those with heavy water consumption requirements who are interested in

expanding into the country. There are plentiful business opportunities for contract work with Czech water

companies.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139682/czech-republic-water-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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