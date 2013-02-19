D & D Pest Control Now Offering Home Inspection Services in North Carolina

Kinston, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- A media representative for D & D Pest Control today announced the company is now offering home inspection services for consumers who are planning to buy a home in North Carolina. D & D provides services in Jacksonville, Kinston, Greenville, New Bern and LaGrange as well as several other counties.



Buying a home in Eastern North Carolina can be a tricky proposition because the area is prone to attract bugs of all kinds. William Davis, one of the principals at D & D said, “A professional home inspection will determine if a home needs termite control before you make the purchase, and it will significantly reduce your risk as well as help make the entire home buying process easier and less stressful.”



The company’s home inspection process includes a thorough and professional non-intrusive, visual inspection of a home from roof to foundation. The outside of the home is inspected as well. The inspector will check the exterior walls, the roof and driveway and the outside deck. Inside the home the inspector examines the walls, ceilings, floors, doors, and windows.



The heating and air-conditioning systems as well as the plumbing and electrical systems are also examined to ensure they function properly. Mr. Davis said, “We strongly encourage all our clients to accompany us during the home inspection process so we can point out problem areas they need to be aware of immediately.”



D & D Pest Control has been in business for more than twenty-five years. The company receives most of its new business via referrals and word-of-mouth advertising which is a good indication of the quality of work D & D provides. In addition to home inspections, the company offers the following services:



Termite Inspection & Treatment Service

Crawlspace Inspection Program

Flea & Tick Programs

Moisture Management with Crawlspace Encapsulation Service

Household and Commercial Pest Management

Bed Bug Eradication Program

Yard Mosquito Control Treatments

Cockroach Elimination & Control

Wildlife Control

Rats & Mice Programs

Fire Ants & Permiter Ant Management Programs



Consumers are encouraged to visit D & D Pest Control’s website to learn more about the home inspection service. The website also hosts a “Pest Library” which provides information on bed bugs and the different types of bugs commonly found in the North Carolina region.



About D & D Pest Control

D & D Pest Control is a family owned full service company. We offer services in multiple locations throughout North Carolina and numerous service programs that can be tailored to meet both your pest control needs and budgetary requirements.



Contact

William Davis

D & D Pest Control

2065 Marion Ln.

Kinston, NC 28504

Phone: (252)523-8255

Email: Wdavis3910@aol.com

Website: http://www.ddpestcontrol.com/