D & M Locksmith, Belfast's Finest Locksmiths Offering 24/7 Emergency Services

Belfast, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- D & M Locksmith are the reputed Belfast locksmith and Northern Ireland's #1. They are also known for their 20-40 minute emergency response time for all emergency calls 24/7 365 days a year. Damaged or broken locks, lock replacements, burglary repairs, lost keys or any other situation, the locksmiths here come to the immediate rescue. The experts here don't just install and change the locks but they also improve the overall home security in general. It is always a constant endeavour of D&M to help their customers have a smooth experience with competitive prices and no hidden charges. "Couldn't recommend D&M more! I locked myself out my flat in Belfast and someone was with me within 30 minutes. Very good value for money and such a friendly locksmith", says Robert Barnes, a happy customer. Their packages start from £75 for lock changes, burglary repairs form £70 onwards, commercial lock changes from £80 and PVC door mechanism replaced from £130 onwards.



D&M Locksmith in Belfast, UK offers full scale locksmith repair and installation services along with emergency locksmith services. The Belfast locksmiths are experts in all kinds of uPVC door locks, garage door locks, deadlocks, smart locks, keyless entry locks, Yale locks and others.



Mdia Contact



Michael Swain - D&M Locksmiths Belfast

Address: 195 Upper Lisburn Road, Belfast BT10 0LL

Phone: 028-9523-0213

Email: Michael@dandmlocksmiths.co.uk

Website: https://dandmlocksmiths.co.uk/