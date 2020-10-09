Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- The global d-mannose market features a fragmented vendor landscape, with the presence of large established companies as well as small regional players, finds Transparency Market Research in a new market study. Top players such as Now Health Group Inc., E. l. du Pont de Nemours and company, Nutraceutical International Corp., and Jarrow Formulas Inc. have strong focus on expansion of their manufacturing facilities, while at the same time attempting to acquire local players in regional markets.



Some other key players in the global d-mannose market are VWR Corporation, Ferro Pfanstiehl Laboratories Inc., Hänseler AG, Atrium Innovations Inc., Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc., and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.



According to findings of the report, the global d-mannose market is likely to display a slow yet steady 3.5% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the market's valuation of US$774.5 mn in 2017 is likely to be worth US$1,016.7 mn by 2025 end.



Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14363



Application-wise, dietary supplements segment is likely to stay ahead of other segments in the d-mannose market. The dietary supplements market is likely to hold 40%of the total market by 2025. However, the functional food application segment is likely to outshine in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.



On the basis of geography, North America is expected to lead the global d-mannose market on account of rising incidence of urinary tract infections.



REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=14363



Available via several Natural Sources boosts adoption



The lead author of the study say, "D-mannose finds use in the treatment of a rare disease passed down through families. The disease called carbohydrate-deficient glycoprotein syndrome type 1b causes loss of protein through the intestines. The use of d-mannose helps slow down protein loss and helps the liver to function better. Reduced bleeding disorders and aid to stabilize low blood sugar are some other ways d-mannose helps for patients of this rare disease. This is aiding the growth of d-mannose market.



D-mannose is naturally available in orange, apple, peach, cranberry, mango, aloe vera, and seaweed. Such wide sources of d-mannose helps expand its applications. This boosts the d-mannose market.



Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Industry:https://www.nsenergybusiness.com/pressreleases/companies/transparency-market-research/synthetic-leather-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-157-3-bn-by-2027-tmr/



D-mannose is also used as a prebiotic. D-mannose is used as a prebiotic in dietary supplement or in functional foods. Increasing awareness to improve gut health is stimulating the demand for foods and food supplement that help stimulate good bacteria. This is serving to boost the demand for d-mannose.



However, efficacy of d-mannose for medical conditions is not yet fully established. Further studies are required to establish efficacy of d-mannose for urinary tract infection. Also, use of d-mannose is also associated with mild side effects such as diarrhea. These factors could have a negative impact on the d-mannose market.



The review presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled "D-Mannose Market (Type - Powder, Tablet, and Capsule; Application - Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Animal Feed) - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025."



The global d-mannose market is segmented as follows;



By type;



Powder

Tablet

Capsule



By application;



Dietary Supplements

Functional Food

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others