D-MARKET D/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ:HEPS) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of D-MARKET d/b/a/ Hepsiburada.



Investors who are current long term investors in D-MARKET d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HEPS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against D-MARKET d/b/a/ Hepsiburada over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HEPS stocks, concerns whether certain D-MARKET d/b/a/ Hepsiburada directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of D-MARKET (NASDAQ: HEPS) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021, that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories, that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada's revenue and GMV had declined during second quarter 2021, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of D-MARKET (NASDAQ: HEPS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



