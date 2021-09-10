D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) shares over potential securities laws violations by D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) concerning whether a series of statements by D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Turkey based D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi d/b/a Hepsiburada (HEPS) operates an e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi reported that its annual Total Revenuerose from over $2.6 billion in 2019 to over $6.37 billion in 2020, and that its Net Loss increased from $131.64 million to $474.51 million over those respective time frame.



On or about July 1, 2021, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 57 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs" or "shares") for $12.00 per share.



On August 26, 2021, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting that revenue grew 5.2%. The Company also reported "lower gross contribution driven primarily by investments to fortify our position in electronics, investments to penetrate in high frequency categories as well as higher customer demand for low margin products."



Since the IPO shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS) declined to as low as $8.56 per share on August 27, 2021.



