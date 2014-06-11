D-ONE, The Innovative, German-Engineered Mobile Device Holder Aims to Raise £35,000 via Kickstarter

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Since its launch on Kickstarter on 30 May, D-ONE, the innovative, lightweight device which uses nanosuction technology to securely hold a wide range of mobile devices, has already reached 12 per cent of funding out of its total goal of GBP 35,000.



D-ONE is the first product conceptualised by design company DE51GN, a company that specialises in designing and producing products which revolutionise the way we use modern technology.



Director of DE51GN, Kevin Cole said: “The idea first came to me when lying in bed after a long day’s work, when I was using my tablet device to watch the one of the latest movies. The problem I faced was that I just wanted to lie down and watch the movie! I was getting tired of holding the device up, trying to lean it against pillows and continue to move from side to side as my arms got tired. So I created the D-ONE, an innovative, lightweight device utilising the latest nano-suction technologies to solve this problem, and alleviate many other annoyances of using a tablet device in the process.”



The D-ONE is not only useful when lying in bed watching movies, reading books, or even playing games – it can also connect to surfaces such as your office desk (if you want a multiscreen setup), conference rooms (if you don’t want the hassle of using a large projector for a smaller audience), or you can even connect it to a bathroom surface and watch it while in the bath.



It's fully flexible, has the ability to tilt, swivel, and change the angle to suit you, or your partner / audience. It also has a wide ranging clamp to securely fit to thousands of surfaces.



D-ONE has been designed by a team of expert product designers and consultants in Germany and Product Design and Engineering Consultants from the UK (http://www.mesodesign.com).



This project will only be funded if at least £35,000 is pledged by Sun, Jun 29 2014 5:35 PM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1nuxfa0



About DE51GN

Kevin Cole is the founder of the company DE51GN and the inventor of the D-ONE. The D-ONE is the first project they've ever launched, but the team at DE51GN has many more ideas in the pipeline.