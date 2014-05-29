D. Robbins & Co. Now Offering New Wholesale Items for Summer 2014

Cranbury, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- D. Robbins & Co. has several wholesale magic products available for their clients this summer.



The Mystic Wand trick is now available in the online store. In this illusion, the magician first shows the audience the wand and large cube, then pushes the wand through a small hole in the middle of the cube. As the wand goes further and further into the cube, it seems to disappear completely, only to then come out the other end a different color. This is an impressive trick for magicians at any level.



D. Robbins & Co. has a Split Coin Trick available to their wholesale customers that is sure to amaze all audiences. The magician first takes a dollar bill of any kind from a spectator so everyone knows he has not altered the bill in any way. The magic half dollar then goes right through the ordinary bill right in front of the audience. The coin also has the ability to disappear, reappear, and multiply. Instructions and half dollar are included.



Some of the newest items in the online store include in-depth trick books and instructional manuals for new magicians. Amazing Magic Tricks by David Mostyn is now available. This book features instructions on how to make coins disappear, bend spoons, and read through sealed envelopes. Master sleight-of-hand techniques with easy to follow instructions, and master tricks with playing cards and other household items. The book is complete with humorous illustrations and step-by-step directions so anyone can be a magician.



For more information on wholesale magic items from D. Robbins & Co. visit them online or call 609-860-1808.



About D. Robbins & Co.

D. Robbins & Co. is a wholesale distributor of supplies for beginner to advanced magicians. Founded in 1916 in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City, the company moved to Cranbury, NJ in 2004 and has served magic shops throughout the nation and the world for almost 100 years. D. Robbins & Co. is constantly updating and improving their inventory to maintain excellence for their valued clients.



For more information visit http://www.ezmagicrobbins.com/.