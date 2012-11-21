D2 Creative and IEEE Power & Energy Society Partner for "Women in Power" Initiative

Somerset, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- D2 Creative partners to lead branding/web effort for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ (IEEE) Power and Energy Society (PES) to increase diversity in leadership in the power and energy industry.



“for ambitious, professional women in power and energy industry, WOMEN IN POWER is an industry-focused initiative dedicated to promoting education, professional development and recognition to diversify leadership and foster advancement for qualified professionals.” - Dr. Shay Bahramirad, Women in Power Committee Chair at IEEE Power and Energy Society (PES)



D2 Creative’s investment of high value strategy work will be in helping to define the emotional connection to name, slogans, and design themes for the initiative. D2’s Strategy Team will facilitate discovery and analysis which will yield creative direction for implementation of brand vision and visual imagery associated with the newly defined brand story. Phase 1 of the project is scheduled to launch in early December, 2012.



“This summer, PES approached us about partnering to develop their brand and website for this new workforce diversity initiative, but their budget was limited. We were thrilled by the opportunity to be involved in such a socially responsible effort with PES and vowed to find a way to make it happen. Because of their willingness to be flexible (and a bit less traditional) we were able to discount our services and still ensure that all project needs be met without sacrifice.” – Britton Shinn, Interactive Marketing Engagement Strategist, D2 Creative.



About IEEE

IEEE is the world’s largest professional association for the advancement of technology and a long-standing client to the NJ-based digital agency. IEEE PES helps to map the future direction of the industry through publications, conferences, and a variety of educational and networking opportunities. For more information on the society, or to see a complete list of PES-related conferences and publications, visit http://www.ieee-pes.org/ .



D2 Creative is an interactive agency specializing in creative, marketing and technology solutions for B2B, B2C, Healthcare, Technology and Nonprofit organizations.



