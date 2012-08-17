D2000 Safety, Inc. Announces Authorized Curriculum Provider Program

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Providing safety training for high-hazard environments - such as confined spaces and elevated surfaces - can pose challenges for safety managers. Contracting for training services can be expensive and effective and up-to-date curricula for in-house training can be hard to find.



To address these concerns, D2000 Safety has recently begun enhancing their train-the-trainer programs in confined space, fall protection, and industrial rescue by developing an Authorized Curriculum Provider program.



“The purpose of this program,” according to D2000 Safety’s CEO, Jim Johnson, “is ensuring that students who complete the program have the tools and ongoing support they need to be effective.” Tools and ongoing support that are a part of the Authorized Curriculum Provider program include:



- Online access to a library of photos, checklists, and other technical documents.

- Archiving of class records.

- Creation of course completion wallet cards and certificates.

- Discounts on student workbooks.

- Online access to updated PowerPoint presentations and videos.



“These are the tools that can really assist an in-house trainer,” according to Mr. Johnson.



To become a D2000 Authorized Curriculum Provider, students must complete one of D2000’s Mastery-Level courses: Industrial Rescue, Confined Space, or Fall Protection programs. Following this they will be accredited for twelve months, after which the student will be allowed an opportunity to renew the certification.



D2000 Safety’s various training programs cover the multitude of safety and rescue issues that can arise in high-risk industrial work environments such as confined spaces, towers, mines, scaffolds, wind turbines, and excavation sites. The company’s safety and rescue classes, which comply with current OSHA standards, are intended to prevent serious on-the-job injury, thereby promoting safe, harmonious work environments and helping employers avoid regulatory fines.



For further information about D2000 Safety’s programs, please visit its website at http://www.d2000safety.com or call toll-free at 800-551-8763.



About D2000 Safety

Based in Eugene, Oregon, D2000 Safety has over twenty years’ experience with providing OSHA-compliant safety and rescue training for workers and employers in high hazard environments. The company is recognized as an Authorized Provider by the International Association of Continuing Education and Training (IACET).