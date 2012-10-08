D3 Consulting Announces Milestone of 10,000 Facebook "Likes"

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- The social network’s CEO Mark Zuckerburg states that more than one billion people are now actively using Facebook each month. That means that roughly one in seven people in the world have a Facebook account. The countries most plugged in to Facebook are the United States, Brazil, India, Indonesia and Mexico. The median user age is 22 years, according to data released Thursday.



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries.



Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, keynote speaker, and is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the International Motorsports Alliance (IMA), Vintage Sport Cars Racing (VSCR), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM). http://www.dedolph3.com