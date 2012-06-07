D3 Consulting Supports 2nd Annual SEMA PAC "Race to the Finish Line"

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- “The issues facing our automotive aftermarket industry affect every car collector, enthusiast, and racer”, stated Karl Dedolph, SEMA member and President of D3 Consulting. “Without the involvement of all auto related enthusiasts, the industry will be unprepared to face future legislative challenges.”



The SEMA PAC has been successful in developing relationships in Washington to secure a bill for regulating kit car and specialty vehicle manufacturers, awareness that 15% ethanol (E15) gasoline could damage millions of older vehicles, U.S. Senate Resolution 452, designating July as “Collector Car Appreciation Day,” and led the fight to save the Bonneville Salt Flats.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) is a trade association that consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, publishing companies, auto restorers, street-rod builders, restylers, car clubs, race teams and more. The SEMA Show each year is the premier automotive specialty aftermarket products trade event in the world.



In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities with more than 2000 display booths and over 1,500,000 square feet of display area.



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), and the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA). http://www.dedolph3.com