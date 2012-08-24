D3 Consulting to Attend 2012 HOT ROD Drag Week

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2012 -- "There will be no event quite like Drag Week™, stated Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting. "Participants will drive their vehicles over 1,000 miles while racing at multiple drag strips along the way".



At the end of the trip, one competitor’s ride will be named HOT ROD's Fastest Street Car in America. Drag Week participants make up 15 classes and each street machine is required to travel with all provisions, tools and equipment on board. The fastest and most reliable cars make up the winners list by the end of the week, but simply surviving Drag Week™ is a feat unto itself.



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, keynote speaker, and is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the International Motorsports Alliance (IMA), Vintage Sport Cars Racing (VSCR), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM). http://www.dedolph3.com