D3 Consulting to Attend 2013 China International Auto Parts Expo (CIAPE) in Beijing

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- “The China International Auto Parts Expo (CIAPE) is an international auto parts exhibition held by the Chinese government in accordance with the principles of globalization, specialization and the market requirements” said Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting.



“CIAPE has been held successfully for 6 years continuously since 2007. It attracted over 8,000 quality auto parts suppliers from more than 130 countries and regions across the world as well as more than 200,000 professional auto and auto parts purchasers from all over the world”, added Dedolph



CIAPE has gained great support and popularity among the global automobile industry because of its quality and scale. It plays an important role in displaying the integral level of China’s auto industry and strengthening international communication and cooperation. Currently CIAPE has an extensive influence across the world and has become a world-renowned expo.



CIAPE, oriented to both the global original equipment vehicle and parts manufacturers and the aftermarket, represents the latest development level of the domestic and global auto industry. CIAPE serves as a platform for the release and commercialization of the trend of growth, state-of-the-art products, the latest technologies and materials, establishment of brand image, introduction of advanced technologies, equipment, key parts, sophisticated management and overseas intellect.



CIAPE promotes the import and export, exploration of new markets, investment and cooperation both in China and abroad, interaction between R&D and production, as well as multilateral communication. CIAPE provides Chinese and international auto parts industry with an inclusive and multi-perspective platform for exhibition, trade, communication and cooperation.



