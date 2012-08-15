D3 Consulting to Attend 31st Annual Lucas NHRA Nationals

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2012 -- The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is a drag racing governing body, which sets rules in drag racing and host events all over the United States and Canada. With over 80,000 drivers in its rosters, the NHRA is considered one of the largest motorsports sanctioning bodies in the world.



The association was founded by Wally Parks in 1951 in the State of California to provide a governing body to organize and promote the sport of drag racing. The first nationwide NHRA sponsored event was held in 1955, in Great Bend, Kansas. The "Nationals", which now comprise 22 events each year, are the premier events in drag racing that bring together the best cars and drivers from across North America.



NHRA racing at BIR is a popular stop due to the area’s recreational opportunities. Racers often get their early and spend the days before the event trolling the area’s many lakes for walleye, bass, and northern pike, and a huge on-site campground provides nightly camaraderie discussing the day’s action. A 700-foot concrete launch pad, one of the longest on the tour, helps boost performances at the second to last event at which teams can secure positions for the NHRA Countdown playoffs.



