D3 Consulting to Attend Performance Conference

"PWA is an organization of specialty automotive parts wholesalers dealing with management, financial, logistical, legislative matters", said Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting. "In recent years, the aftermarket automotive parts sector has been under attack by consumer groups and governmental agencies. The conference is an opportunity for manufacturers and distributors to discuss these issues as well as sales and marketing policies and programs".



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association's Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), and the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA).