D3 Consulting to Participate at Specialty Equipment and Marketing Trade Show

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- “SEMA is a trade association that consists of a diverse group of manufacturers, distributors, publishing companies, street-rod builders, restylers, and more", said Karl Dedolph, President of D3 Consulting. “The SEMA Show is the premier automotive specialty aftermarket products trade event in the world”.



The SEMA Show which is each year held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities with more than 2000 display booths and over 1,500,000 square feet of display area. This year the SEMA Show dates this year are October 30th thru November 2nd.



D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Motorsports Parts Manufacturers Council (MPMC), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), and the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA). http://www.dedolph3.com