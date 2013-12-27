D3 Consulting to Participate in 2014 SEMA Middle East Business Development Conference

Bloomington, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The SEMA Middle East Business Development Conference allows participants to gain insight into the growing specialty market for Middle East racing and performance enthusiasts. Through networking meetings in and around Dubai, participants will learn about aftermarket opportunities for specific OEM applications.



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry of over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing, enthusiast, and recreational vehicles. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA or visit www.sema.org



About D3 Consulting

D3 Consulting, a globally recognized industry consulting firm specializing in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. Karl Dedolph, President of D3, is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in aftermarket business strategies, recipient of numerous industry awards, keynote speaker, and is an active participant and member of the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA), the International Motorsports Alliance (IMA), Vintage Sport Cars Racing (VSCR), and the National Association of Diesel Motorsports (NADM). http://www.dedolph3.com